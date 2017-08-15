The ever-enlightened legislative bodies that govern the state of Utah just lost $55 million of taxable monies by the loss of the Outdoor Retailer convention in Utah by their stand on the Bears Ears monument.
Then their inspired lowering of the DUI level to 0.05 from 0.08 will cost the state additional tax monies by the loss of tourists who will choose to visit other states in the future by not coming to Utah. Surrounding states will benefit by increased tourism.
Now is the time for the Legislature to think outside the box to recoup some of those monies by lowering the child-per-family tax deduction to a maximum of two children per family.
Larry Jewkes
Cottonwood Heights