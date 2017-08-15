As I was browsing through April’s Car and Driver magazine, a cigarette ad caught my attention because I see so few these days.
The ad pictures a crystal-clear creek tumbling over boulders down a verdant mountainside. In the background a nubile blonde clad in short shorts and halter top hikes away from the camera. Her well-muscled companion leans against his gleaming sports car parked at the base of the boulders. He gazes up at his woman. One hand dangles a lit cigarette; the other carries a pack of them.
The caption: Apologies are for everyone else.
Arrogant, self-important, imperious, pretentious, grandiose sprang to mind.
Where had I heard this sentiment before? Oh, yes. In January of 2015, a leader of Utah’s predominant religion claimed that his church does not give apologies.
And they say politics makes strange bedfellows.
Julene Fisher
West Valley City