Oh my heck, the Trumpanistas have found a way to turn the obvious ongoing White House chaos to their advantage. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now tells us the campaign was in too much of a muddle to collude with the Russians (The Tribune, Aug. 2). Nothing like using your own incompetence as proof you aren’t a traitor to the interests of your country. Incompetence isn’t proof you didn’t collude; it just explains how you got caught.