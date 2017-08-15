During the governor’s monthly news conference (The Tribune, July 28), he said, “We tried mightily to find the win-win.” Malarkey, you did not try; in not so many words you told the Outdoor Retailers show not to let their boots hit themselves in the butt on the way down the trail (to Colorado).
The governor’s claim that the discussion has been “more about political rhetoric and … less about … good policy” is also malarkey.
Governor, did you not sign into law removing stream bed access to thousands of fishermen and boaters? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing the state to waste $14 million on a lawsuit to “take back” lands from the federal government that have never belonged to the state? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing spending $300,000 to prevent a nonexistent wolf population in the state? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing a $53 million shell game with CIB monies for an out-of-state coal port rather than help the Utah communities for which it was intended? And finally, governor, did you not sign a resolution to rescind Bears Ears National Monument and to shrink Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument?
I believe you did.
So, yes. We are “looking at what [you] are doing” and we and the OR show heard your “shrill voice.” Although Utah may have 9 million (not 18 million as you said) more acres of public federal land than Colorado, I think they appreciate it more.
Allen Sanderson
Salt Lake City