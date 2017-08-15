Governor, did you not sign into law removing stream bed access to thousands of fishermen and boaters? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing the state to waste $14 million on a lawsuit to “take back” lands from the federal government that have never belonged to the state? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing spending $300,000 to prevent a nonexistent wolf population in the state? Governor, did you not sign into law authorizing a $53 million shell game with CIB monies for an out-of-state coal port rather than help the Utah communities for which it was intended? And finally, governor, did you not sign a resolution to rescind Bears Ears National Monument and to shrink Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument?