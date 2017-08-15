If House Republicans succeed in their efforts to gut the Johnson Amendment, it would open the door for big money donors and political interest groups to pressure and manipulate our nation’s churches and charities.
Without this amendment, big donors would have free rein to use institutions meant for the social good to funnel unlimited amounts of money into political elections in secret — and get a tax break for doing it.
The Johnson Amendment is crucial to uphold the integrity of our churches, our charities and our elections. This is why House Republicans should not gut it.
The prospect of such manipulation is appalling and even frightening to me. It seems a cynical and unconscionable way to curry political favor in a very manipulative way. If more people were aware of this tactic being used, I would think (and I would hope) it would engender public outrage and refusal to tolerate such action.
I hope that all who read this will take the opportunity to educate themselves about this brazen attempt to use one of our most cherished institutions in the service of a political agenda.
Vicki Healy
Taylorsville