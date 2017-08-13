In 1846 the only trees along the valleys of the Wasatch Front were growing by streams and springs. The pioneers built canals and planted and tended trees in what was desert grassland.
Orchards were planted and even the dry ridge that is now Vine Street had big trees.Sadly, despite ownership, properties today only receive water for growing grass and flowers. Our poor trees have suffered years of drought and their needs for water are very different. Trees make a city livable and are long-term investments; 100 years is not that old for a shade tree.
Trees are a proven winner in sequestering carbon dioxide as wood. It behooves us to learn how to water and care for them.
Stephen C. Carr
Murray