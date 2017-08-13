Just I recently returned from a visit in Big Cottonwood Canyon. It really is lovely up there, but talk about being overrun with humans. Living in Moab, we know whereof we speak in terms of places being loved to death. The entire Big Cottonwood road is essentially a parking lot, and the well-known hikes may as well be airport conveyor belts. If it’s peace and solitude you are after, forget it, unless you know some secret spots or are willing to work really hard.