The current Congress and administration may be more successful at passing a new health care program with the following changes:
Rename the current law and pass it as is. Re-instate TV and advertising for participants to be educated concerning deadlines and enrollment options. Enforce the “individual mandate.” Do not provide the tax breaks in the current proposal (billions of dollars) for the wealthy and corporate interests and use this money to provide incentives for insurers in the rural and small-business market places to provide coverage and more options in coverage, at lower costs, to actual persons who are struggling.
This would remove uncertainty for both insurers and participants. Then, maybe, we could move forward with further improvements.
The administration and Congress could claim a victory by repealing the current law, providing a stabilizing atmosphere and reducing the number of uninsured, all while keeping costs in check.
Jeff Jerabek
Cottonwood Heights