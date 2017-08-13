It is rare that I am excited about policy championed by Republican lawmakers, but I am writing to express my strong support for Rep. Ray Ward’s proposal to expand access to birth control for poor Utah women.
Providing access to birth control is family friendly and supports children. Giving women more control about whether and when to have children means that they can further their education and gain financial stability. It also allows them to care for the children they already have. Planned pregnancies lead to healthier babies.
The ability to plan and prevent pregnancies will reduce the need for abortions for women who are not ready for a(nother) child. Expanding access to free birth control is the right moral choice, and it would save the state money.
I hope that Utah lawmakers from all political and ideological backgrounds can come together to support this idea.
Claudia Geist
Salt Lake City