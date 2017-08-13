As a recent retiree with a delightfully flexible schedule, I’ve rediscovered the pleasures of bicycling rather than driving. The system of protected bike lanes throughout the city is a game-changer.
How great to feel safe and secure when bicycling throughout the city. And how nice to not be burning fossil fuels and to exercise at the same time.
A belated thank you to former Mayor Ralph Becker for his vision of a Salt Lake City that encourages us to get out of our cars and take safely to the streets on bikes.
Joanne Slotnik
Salt Lake City