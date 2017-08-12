If you are not for John Curtis, you are for one of the others. In two of your ads, the flip side of the ad supports Chris Herrod, but when I spoke with one of his campaign staff who was aware of the ads, she disavowed his sanctioning it and wanted to distance him as far away as possible. That type of an ad may be a smart tactic from your vantage point in Washington D.C. but in this area I don’t think that you are doing the other two opponents a favor, as most people here don’t like those kinds of political ads.