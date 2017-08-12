Obamacare, Ryancare, McConnellcare are all a disaster for the quality of medical care in America and the expense of it. The solution is returning 80 percent of Americans to private sector insurance in a nationwide marketplace. If done so, you will see the choices multiply and prices fall as insurance companies and medical care providers compete for customers. The quality of care will become better and better. Federal mandates would be eliminated, and the states would be encouraged to do the same.