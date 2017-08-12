Obamacare, Ryancare, McConnellcare are all a disaster for the quality of medical care in America and the expense of it. The solution is returning 80 percent of Americans to private sector insurance in a nationwide marketplace. If done so, you will see the choices multiply and prices fall as insurance companies and medical care providers compete for customers. The quality of care will become better and better. Federal mandates would be eliminated, and the states would be encouraged to do the same.
Individuals, families, small businesses and corporations will find what they want at the price they can afford in the marketplace. The government’s role is to ensure that competition is free and open and to prevent price fixing. Veterans’ hospitals can be converted into a system of state government hospitals for veterans and those who don’t want insurance because of pre-existing condition requirements and for Medicaid recipients.
Better yet, veterans can be offered vouchers to purchase insurance along with everyone else. The Medicare insured can continue receiving care as they do now; they too can be offered voucher options. Medicaid recipients can also be offered vouchers or they may receive care in the state hospitals. All special privileges for government employees and representatives should be eliminated. Illegals can continue to receive care on an emergency basis as they do now and receive hospital care at the state government hospitals.
Mark my words, only disaster will come with government-run medical care. Anyone who has worked for the government knows that. Our health and medical care decisions are far too precious. I want to choose what I want and how to do it. Anything else is a travesty and a blatant disregard of my individual liberty.
Craig Anderson
Salt Lake City