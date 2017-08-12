Not only were my great-great-grandparents killed at the Bear River Massacre, but they were given new names after death.
Peage Peek-age or Pag-e-yah was baptized after death and given the name of Mary Young. Her husband Tervis was given the name of Brigham Bee Young.
Colonel Bee was one of the murderers.
Wyveda was taken by Brigham Young and renamed Margaret Young when the Mormons baptized her. This makes the Family Search website a fraud.
Please put their correct names in the site. How many “Youngs” were massacred on Jan. 29, 1863, according to Brigham Young?
Sharon Bench
Woods Cross