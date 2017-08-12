Oftentimes, Utah overcompensates its rules and regulations when it comes to alcohol consumption (“Beer ban a sobering subplot for Utah ‘Book of Mormon’ fans,” The Tribune, Aug. 4). Why not utilize the same discernible guidelines as the Capitol Theater? Really, can’t we “suffer” through a stage performance without the need to slurp alcohol from a plastic cup secured with a lid? Grow up Utah, overcompensating with silly, immature, senseless rules neither protects nor safeguards Utah’s unadulterated, impeccable image.