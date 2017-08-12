Instead of killing solar to save coal, let’s use common sense solutions. We want to: Save coal jobs; reduce pollution in cities; have the middle class volunteers pay for it instead of taxing the wealthy.
So, give a tax credit for purchase of used electric vehicles and installation of home charging stations. Keep solar tax credits and net metering. This expands the market for new electric vehicles and makes used ones affordable to the average middle class worker. They buy cars and employ solar installers to offset their cost, but average middle class Americans haven’t enough roof space to fully offset the increased power needs, so they also keep coal plants running.
Mining, solar, cities, the wealthy and middle class all win.
Dan Cortsen
Sandy