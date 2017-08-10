Apparently the special election to replace Jason Chaffetz will cost counties $1.5 million and counties hope the state will chip in to help.
Why can’t Chaffetz himself chip in? He obviously quit when he figured out he couldn’t keep investigating Hillary forever and very likely would have to investigate his own president. For starters, how about donating the $368,944 he has on hand in his campaign war chest (Federal Election Commission report). He could pay the rest in installments from his Fox News income.
Perhaps the Republican Party, which gerrymandered his safe seat, could chip in as well.
Nelda Bishop
Bountiful