Strategically, California has key military bases for every branch of the military. The state is also the home base for the entire Pacific fleet. Replacing these would cost billions of dollars and decades of work. While I know California has very different politics than Utah, it serves an important role of reliably sending liberals to D.C., which should encourage compromise and deliberation in Congress. The reality may fall short of the ideal, but that is how we should, as citizens, demand the system work.