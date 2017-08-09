On July 26, Robert Gehrke’s column issued a warning that I hope many people read. The Koch brothers, Charles and David, have spent years providing millions of dollars to universities to “create an army of scholars that ... have pumped out volumes of research that support the Kochs’ philosophy.” They want to rid America of pesky government so that they and their huge network of very wealthy people are free to do as they wish. Some of their common themes are deregulate, privatize, get rid of the Endangered Species Act and the Environmental Protection Agency, limit voting rights, take money from public education by supporting charter schools and vouchers, fight any attempt to regulate guns, support fossil fuel mining and drilling, minimize renewable energy, and get rid of government-sponsored health insurance.