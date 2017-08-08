I firmly support Chris Herrod’s candidacy to replace Jason Chaffetz.
I had the opportunity to work with Chris on the Ted Cruz presidential campaign in Utah. Herrod ran Cruz’s campaign here. At the time we launched Cruz’s Utah campaign, the naysayers who told us Cruz would fail miserably were plentiful.
Getting behind Cruz wasn’t the politically expedient thing to do then, but Herrod isn’t one to test the political winds before he endeavors to do something.
When the winds of change came last year and Cruz became a major player in the election, many of our state’s politicians jumped on board just before the presidential caucus, but not Herrod. He was there from the start, and proved instrumental in assembling the phenomenal success Cruz had in our state.
Cruz has endorsed Herrod’s candidacy, and campaigned with Herrod in Lehi. Herrod isn’t involved politically for his own aggrandizement. He sincerely believes in our Constitution and is trying to preserve our founding ideals. During his time in the Utah Legislature, he earned the reputation as someone who will stand by his principles and who isn’t afraid to go against the grain.Please vote for Chris Herrod.
Stefani Stone Williams
Toquerville