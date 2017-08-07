While the White House provides a new scandal almost every day (Russia, dramatic personnel changes, obscene interviews, and more), EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and congressional Republicans have been busy hacking away at environmental protections. Pruitt has attempted to delay enforcing methane limits on oil and gas companies, Senate Republicans are attempting to relax the regulation of ozone pollution, and that’s just the beginning.
But did you hear that Scaramucci is getting a divorce?
I guess that’s what “Make America Great Again” looks like, ridiculous distractions coming from the White House, while Trump’s cronies undercut protections against pollution and environmental destruction. Call your representatives and vote in 2018.
Anders Hart
Providence