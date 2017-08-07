The courts agreed that a corporation had a right to make a religious decision in its health care plans; its religious freedom being more important than its employees’ freedom of adequate comprehensive health care. Part of that decision was a waiver that Hobby Lobby and similar companies could submit and the government would provide contraceptive care. This waiver wasn’t enough for the Little Sisters of the Poor, a religious organization, and others of their ilk. Their case legally cemented employer beliefs firmly above employees’ freedom of health.