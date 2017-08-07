During my career I was a relationship manager for a large nationwide company for more than 40 years. My primary responsibilities included maintaining and renewing large contracts. Utah recently lost a $45 million (and growing) annual agreement with the Outdoor Retailers convention to our neighboring state of Colorado.
I can tell you, if anyone in a business organization lost a $45 million contract due to willful stubbornness, the response would be sure and swift. In the words of an infamous Reality TV show host who is now president, “You’re Fired!”
This could mean close to $500 million lost to the state economy over the next 10 years. Since existing mineral rights and grazing were already preserved under the Bears Ears National Monument designation, does anyone believe this loss will be compensated?
Our representatives should have started figuring out ways to encourage tourism infrastructure to the area rather than seek to rescind the monument. What should we do with all our representation, including the governor and all representatives, who were responsible?
Next time they are up for re-election, we should send them packing.
Robert Jennings
Draper