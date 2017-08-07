We all watch as our president viciously attacks those who once gave him their support. Their crime? Principled disobedience to him. We watch our elected leaders’ ongoing failure to even understand the Constitution and its eloquently conceived protections preventing the abuse of his power. And then recently I watched the embarrassing, self-aggrandizing spectacle as he blustered and bragged in front thousands of young Boy Scouts, not sensing at all how inappropriate his actions were (a leader for the Scouts later apologized for him).