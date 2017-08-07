Gary Mulcock (“Use state-run insurance,” July 25) seems to consider himself quite the expert on constitutional law and insurance history; how unfortunate for the rest of us. He wants ACA (Obamacare) repealed without replacement, which means he is one of the fortunate few who have insurance or wealth enough to not be concerned with obtaining health care; lucky him.
He states, “constitutional precedence dictates all insurance be state-regulated,” which is correct with the exception of it being “constitutional.” The Constitution, was established by the Founding Fathers to “insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ... for the United States of America.” Health insurance would come under general welfare, I believe, and thus could and should be regulated by the federal government.
Our country’s history dictates that leaving states to regulate their own rules in regard to human rights, civil rights or welfare of any kind, including health care would be akin to accepting slavery, racism and equal protection under the law as being separate rights for every state you choose to visit.
Robert Hoff
Taylorsville