He states, “constitutional precedence dictates all insurance be state-regulated,” which is correct with the exception of it being “constitutional.” The Constitution, was established by the Founding Fathers to “insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ... for the United States of America.” Health insurance would come under general welfare, I believe, and thus could and should be regulated by the federal government.