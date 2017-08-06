

Utahns should be concerned about the North Korean nuclear threat. In addition to this nuclear threat, Utahns should be concerned that the North Korean leader, Kim Young Un, may well listen to his advisers and, consequently, knows a great deal about President Trump.Kim may well know: That President Trump seldom listens to his own advisers. That the international reputation of the U.S. is at an all-time low. That the U.S. is more internally divided than at any other time in living memory. That Trump’s support and credibility are plummeting.That Trump’s responses to the slightest provocation are uncensored, often vengeful and contrary to his own and America’s interests. That the narcissistic Trump responds to manipulative flattery.That if Trump aspired to be a successful world leader, he would have to possess a coherent vision of America’s objectives and an in-depth knowledge of the threats to our national interests — and that Trump has no such vision and knowledge.That the ego-centric Trump scarcely acknowledges there is a factual world out there, inhabited by other persons, concerning which he should form a coherent vision, and over and against which he should reflect on the quality of his own character and comportment.In brief, Kim may well know what many informed U.S. citizens already know: Mr. Trump is unfit to be president of the United States and the leader of the Western Alliance.Andrew G. Bjelland Sr., Ph.D.Salt Lake City