Rep. Chris Stewart, in defense of proposing yet another secrecy law, claims that there were 124 leaks in the first 125 days of the Trump administration, hoping that the public will believe the leaks were of classified information. They weren’t.
There is no law against disclosure of unclassified information and there should not be. There is no good reason to punish disclosure of wars among Trump’s aides, or of plans to fire the special prosecutor. Stewart certainly offers none. Party before nation, again. I think Stewart can do better.
John Bogart
Salt Lake City