

Obviously there are several reasons underlying our present political crisis. One factor has not received much attention: congressional districts. What, you say? Yes, the 2010 redistricting.The gerrymandering that occurred after the 2010 census was more extreme than any previous redistricting. Some very smart Republicans raised a ton of money and put it into key state legislative races and into voter research using big data. While both parties have used redistricting in the past, this was gerrymandering on steroids.Combined with talk radio, slow economic recovery and the shrinking middle class, these bastardized districts have us divided to the point of paralysis. Now, compromise is a dirty word. Distorting issues and name calling is standard rhetoric.In the East Millcreek area, Congressional Districts 2, 3 and 4 are within a couple miles of each other. District lines are so confusing that many don’t even know their district. Many realize it’s rigged and don’t vote; some candidates don’t run (Jim Matheson).While Utah is a special case, enhanced gerrymandering was enacted nationwide. This resulted in the Tea Party, the Congressional Freedom Caucus, “safe districts” and political gridlock.Without our distorted political districts, a more balanced Congress would have impeached and convicted Trump by now.Our only hope is that the Supreme Court is addressing redistricting this year. Even a conservative court should realize that reform is required so that compromise for the good of the country returns.Ray McEvillySalt Lake City