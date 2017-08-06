Don’t get me wrong. Parker and Stone and “South Park” parody have a place and a market. If only they had developed fully the satire of the human foibles of the fictional missionary characters (Elders Price and Cunningham) and avoided ridiculing the sacred and nonfictional elements of the LDS religion. Perhaps then the money-making enterprise could also have approached literary art. I wonder if they had written a similar piece about Jews, would they not have been known far and wide as rabid anti-Semites?