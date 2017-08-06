

Rocky Mountain Power’s dishonest attempt to gouge solar customers with an unreasonably high service fee and arbitrary demand charge is unfair.I live in Salt Lake City in a house that has solar panels on top of it. RMP has asked the Utah Public Service Commission if it can treat solar customers like me differently and drastically increase our electricity bills, but it does not have the research, data, or rationale to back up its proposal. Specifically, it did not study enough customers over a sufficient length of time when gathering its data.RMP’s proposed service fee does not take into consideration actual costs, and its request for an excessive demand charge is arbitrarily based on a one-hour window of peak usage out of an entire month, even though solar and nonsolar customers have similar total unit costs and similar annual load factors. I’m a reasonable person who is willing to pay my fair share for electricity, so I’m asking RMP to come back with a proposal that is based on legitimate research, an equitable cost structure and all quantifiable solar benefits. Please join me at the PSC hearing on Aug. 9 to protest RMP’s unfair proposal.Therese HuhtalaSalt Lake City