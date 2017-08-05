Donald Trump threatened my life again the other day.
In fact he quite possibly threatened the lives of 7 million of my fellow Americans also. He threatened to withhold government payments that subsidize monthly premiums for low income Americans unless Democrats come to the bargaining table and get Trumpcare passed.
This so-called president once again used approximately 7 million Americans as pawns to blackmail congressional Democrats to vote his way. Granted, maybe all 7 million aren’t on life-supporting medications or life-saving treatments like kidney dialysis. But what if they were, some are. Their (our) lives mean so little to this prez that he is willing to put them in danger because his title as The Greatest Negotiator was just another lie.
If he is so willing to put the average citizen’s life in danger, I wonder how careless he would be with those people who serve in the military who unselfishly are willing to put their lives on the line for this country.
He tweets nonsense in the middle of the night. He has the codes to the future or death of this planet. He doesn’t care about U.S. citizens. If you threatened his life you would be investigated and maybe arrested.
Not one Republican Congressman, including those from Utah, see anything wrong with this. Remember how much concern for you they have next time you vote and they’re trying to get your attention.
Ron Schanche
Taylorsville