Democrats need to stop resisting and start standing for something.
You can be the party of resistance all you want, but until you start standing for something other than “we’re against Trump,” no one has a reason to vote for you. Honestly, the Democrats have come up with nothing for the past year.
Propose actual progressive economic reform, single payer health care.This notion that people will vote for you because the other side is racist is what lost them the election in the first place.
People are smarter and don’t appreciate the partisan identity politics anymore.
McKay Braley
Riverton