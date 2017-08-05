In 2010 a congressional research outfit rated Sen. Orrin Hatch as fifth most effective Republican to reach across parties to get legislation enacted.
His complicity with Ted Kennedy to pass CHIP, Americans with Disabilities Act, special education laws and many other worthy articles of legislation is well known. Rumor had it in the early years that Hatch became a moral support for Kennedy in his struggles with alcohol and marital failure.
Why, then, has Hatch retreated to such opposite extremes in his support of social and economic policies that either outright hurt or at least ignore the common or poor American for whom Kennedy so vociferously advocated? Is it because Kennedy was Hatch’s moral conscience in the political realm as Hatch was his in the personal realm?
Sen. Hatch seems a political horse of a different color since Kennedy’s death and the coincidental birth of the Tea Party.
Jake Zollinger
Murray