What I remember is when the previous administration entered the White House the U.S. economy was in a free fall. Over the eight years in office this administration managed to, at the very least, point the economy in the right direction. So what I believe is, given the ineptitude of the gaggle of buffoons currently occupying the White House, these so-called strong economic numbers are nothing more than the momentum gained following the efforts of the previous administration, including monthly job numbers that reflect, essentially, the same numbers generated during the latter part of the previous administration.