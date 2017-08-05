As an adolescent I was captivated by an iconic Utahn named Ardean Watts. Watts with his Brigham Young beard and his punk music attitude (before punk music existed) gave me hope that a divergent thinker could survive and flourish in what I understood to be a very homogeneous town.
The first time I saw Watts he was downtown playing the piano outside, an uncommon sight in those days. I asked my mother, a piano teacher, about this man. “Oh, he’s Adrean Watts, he is wonderful,” she exclaimed.
I remember being fascinated by his understated flamboyance. I was surprised to discover that this classically trained musician that I associated with the symphony, ballet and opera had the initiative and foresight to develop curriculum and teach university students in the art of electronic synthesizers at a time when not many people even knew that these instruments existed.
Recently, my admiration for this interesting man was solidified when I heard his interview on RadioWest. He did not disappoint. In fact, Watts confirmed my desire to celebrate those who choose to work outside of the box because they are compelled to do so.
Brent Larsen
Millcreek