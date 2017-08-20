Note: If you’re a clubber, my stand on the wastefulness of watering golf courses in a desert isn’t directed at you personally. I’m not even against the game. I won’t dress like a ninja, smear fertilizer on my face, and shout profanity at you while you’re trying to make par. If you truly want to impress someone with your game, however, try breaking 80 on a course in 100 percent natural Rush Valley.