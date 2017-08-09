1 of 19 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis and Kelly Tabbal take their "Fireball" rocket out to the launchpad dur... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Tabbal lets out a scream as he celebrates the flight of his "Fireball"... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators watch rockets launch on the Bonneville Salt Flats during "Hellfire... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis and Kelly Tabbal's sons dance and celebrate the successful launch of t... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators watch rockets launch on the Bonneville Salt Flats during "Hellfire... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jamie and Brett Borget bring back David Spencer's rocket after a failed launc... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants pose for a group photograph on the Bonneville Salt Flats during ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators crane their necks to follow the flight of a rocket launch on the B... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) David Spencer, center, and his helpers Jamie and Brett Borget prepare Spencer... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) One of the hundreds of rocket launches during "Hellfire" - the four day event... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Participants gather to pose for a group photograph on the Bonneville Salt Fla... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators watch rockets launch on the Bonneville Salt Flats during "Hellfire... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) David Spencer, left, sets up his rocket as Travis Tabbal, right, prepares his... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis Tabbal, center, and his wife Kelly, second from left, walk their rocke... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators watch rockets launch on the Bonneville Salt Flats during "Hellfire... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rocket is brought back down to Earth with a successful parachute deployment... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rocket is brought back down to Earth with a successful parachute deployment... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rocket is brought back down to Earth with a successful parachute deployment... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Spectators watch rockets launch on the Bonneville Salt Flats during "Hellfire...