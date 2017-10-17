Garcia Santiago entered the country illegally in 2004, was ordered removed in 2006, and was given a six-month stay of removal in 2014. That is 10 years wherein Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers ignored her alleged illegality or deemed her a non-risk. It is unclear why they are targeting her now, perhaps because she was convicted of a misdemeanor “for obtaining or assisting in obtaining an identifying document of another.” But that was in 2015. Why didn’t ICE deport her then?