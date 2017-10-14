Mendenhall sees the problems that come with running a city where roughly a third of the real estate is a owned by the city or another government, or by a church or other nonprofit, that is exempt from property tax, leaving the city millions short in its needs for such basic things as street maintenance. To fill that gap, Mendenhall wants to look at a surcharge on city utility bills, which exempt nobody, and working with the Legislature to allow the city to make more use of the impact fees it collects from new development.