Curtis understands we need clean air, he wants to help diversify cities in his district that rely on coal and he hopes to reform the Antiquities Act. He realizes that Congress needs to work on bipartisan health care solutions. He’s willing to support measures that prohibit firearm accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, like bump stocks. He wants to simplify the tax code and as mayor was careful not to increase his constituents’ tax burden. He is an advocate of free trade. As a consummate politician, he won’t say whether President Trump is doing a good job, but he didn’t vote for him, so there’s that.