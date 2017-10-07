(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jon Huntsman, Sr. is all smiles after the signing of the memorandum. Officials at the University of Utah and Huntsman Cancer Institute have resolved a months-long dispute over management and finances of HCI. The university agreed to pay $68 million to the institute, to be distributed in installments. In return, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation recommitted to providing $120 million in new donations by 2025 and agreed to a detailed formula for how Huntsman Cancer Hospital revenues will be shared with the U. Health Care system and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.