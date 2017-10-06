No one would be forced to accept the birth control assistance. And, for those who object on moral or religious grounds to their tax money funding contraception for someone else, well, there are a lot of us who object, on moral and religious grounds, to capital punishment, the National Guard, subsidies to meat production and oil drilling, undermining the preservation of public lands and, while we are on the subject of health, the state’s cold-hearted rejection of full Medicaid expansion under Obamacare.