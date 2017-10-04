What specifically is the council arguing over? They’re arguing about whether they should approve ADUs for the entire city, or exclude the Avenues and east bench neighborhoods. The original proposal included a geographical exclusion after residents from the Avenues and east bench neighborhoods complained their single-family neighborhoods would lose their appeal. It’s the same argument they used in 2012 when Avenues residents argued they had only recently “rescued” the historic nature of their neighborhood from duplex doom.