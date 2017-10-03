No single law, no particular enforcement method, will be all-powerful or foolproof. But the metaphor drawn Monday by New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik resonates. Gun safety laws and regulations are like mass vaccinations. They don’t work 100 percent of the time. People still get sick. But the difference between the few who slip through the cracks of a vaccination protocol and the epidemics we would see if there were no such public health efforts are huge.