Thirty-six.
That is the number of children in Utah ages 10-18 who have committed suicide this year. And it likely would have been more if we didn’t have the SafeUT app available as a suicide-prevention and school-safety hotline. This year the app has generated 415 tips and been used 680 times to connect kids in crisis with professional help.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for children ages 10-18 in Utah. Not accidents; not health issues. Suicide.
It doesn’t help that the state School Board recently voted to make junior high health classes voluntary. Smartly, after overwhelming public backlash, and a little more common sense, the board is reconsidering that decision at a hearing next week.
The numbers are even worse for Utah adults. In total, preliminary numbers show there have been 425 suicides in Utah this year. At the current rate, we will surpass last year’s record of 638 suicide deaths. From 1999 to 2015, the suicide rate has grown by more than 50 percent.
Utah is the fifth-highest state in the nation for suicide deaths. The top five states are all Western, rural states. Researchers have found a correlation between suicide and gun ownership. More than half of Utah suicides are committed by firearm.
Anecdotal evidence also points to depression caused by church teachings that exclude gay members. Churches should be welcoming toward all people.
Utah health officials recently highlighted the alarming numbers in a renewed effort to combat the epidemic. The effort includes more intervention training, education on firearm safety and research into individual causes.
The state also created a new 311 suicide prevention hotline. Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes recently participated in a live broadcast called “Out of the Darkness” to address questions from high school students.
Our veterans are also particularly susceptible. Veterans are 1.5 times more likely to commit suicide than civilians, especially those who receive high doses of opioids.
It’s even worse for female veterans. Women veterans’ suicide rate is 2.5 times higher than civilian women.
We cannot encourage enough efforts to study the primary causes of suicide in Utah. It is essential that we find these causes and support solutions. We need brave leaders willing to consider unpopular solutions, including legislators willing to eliminate gun availability for those with mental illnesses, doctors willing to reduce opioid prescriptions, church leaders willing to preach inclusion of gay members and school counselors willing to get close to desperate students.
If you know somebody with persistent depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out and help that person get professional help. You could help save a life.