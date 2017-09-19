Zinke, as before, has a point when he argues that it would be better for all concerned if such decisions took the form of acts of Congress rather than presidential fiat. Such a process could be both more open and representative and more permanent. It might also, in the case of Bears Ears, put the force of law behind the Obama administration’s promise to give the concerned Native governments a more formal say in how the land, sacred to them and their ancestors, would be managed.