Why, then, has the church now signed on to an amicus friend-of-the-court brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court between the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and a baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay man’s wedding celebration? How does supporting the baker’s refusal to serve anyone who walks into his store foster a community of inclusion? Isn’t it mistreatment to tell a person your business doesn’t serve him because he is gay?