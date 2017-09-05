Trump tried to sugar the pill by granting a six-month delay to the program’s termination. But for those DREAMers whose DACA status expires in six months and one day, their status still expires in six months and one day. In effect, only 24 percent of DACA recipients will be able to renew their permits before the program is shuttered. The remaining 76 percent of DACA permits will expire on their current date of expiration, which could be as soon as March 6, 2018.