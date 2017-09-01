Actually, this deal just continues for at least 18 more years the price that existing “net meterers” get for their excess power. That was crucial for the rooftop solar companies who sold their customers multi-year deals based on that price. And new net meterers get close to that price, too, at least until 2020, when we’ll hash this out again and perhaps continue the price. (To clarify, Rocky Mountain only reduces solar customers’ bills if they produce excess power. It doesn’t pay them for that power. If the solar customers produce more power than they consume over an entire year, those customers pay nothing for power, and their excess power goes to reduce power bills for low-income customers.)

