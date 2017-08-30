The costs to test water for lead are minimal, especially here where the state has offered assistance with testing. What districts are afraid of, though, is finding out their water is contaminated, and paying for necessary remedial measures. But the state has also offered to help find funding for any necessary remedial measures. So there is really no good reason to refuse to test. Schools need to disclose the possible risks of attending school, and to properly disclose those risks, they need to know them.