What will it take for Utah’s leaders to get serious about including women more often in political decisions, encouraging women in business leadership and helping women finish college? For instance, Utah ranks dead last in the number of women who attain advanced degrees. What about offering a tax credit for employers who offer paid family leave? Or state leaders could provide grants or tax credits for women in advanced programs. Utah often uses tax credits to incentivize businesses to move into the state because we value jobs and industry.